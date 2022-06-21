One man dead, another hurt after showing up at Richmond-area hospital with gunshot wounds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead and another is hurt after they both showed up at a Richmond-area hospital with gunshot wounds overnight Monday.

Police got the call about one victim around 11:58 p.m. Monday. They say the man was dead by the time they arrived. They later found that crime scene on Afton Avenue in south Richmond.

Around the same time, another man showed up at the same hospital after he was shot. That person is expected to recover.

Police are still investigating if the two shootings are connected. They’re asking anyone who may have information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

