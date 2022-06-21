News to Know for June 21: Overnight shootings; TSA recruiting officers; First day of summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines on this first day of summer:

Warmer, More Humid

It will be a bit warmer on Tuesday than it has been for the past few days, but still pleasant for June. A storm change will return on Wednesday as temperatures return to the low 90s.

1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Shootings

One person is dead and another is hurt after they both showed up at a Richmond-area hospital with gunshot wounds late Monday.

Police got the call about one victim around 11:58 p.m. Monday. They say the man was dead by the time they arrived. They later found that crime scene on Afton Avenue in south Richmond.

Around the same time, another man showed up at the same hospital after he was shot. That person is expected to recover.

Summer of Flight Delays?

If you booked a flight this summer, don’t be surprised if you run into some delays.

Travel numbers broke new post-pandemic records, and flight delays and cancellations have been widespread.

According to the TSA, Friday was the busiest travel day of the year so far, blowing Memorial Day weekend out of the water.

Travelers at Richmond International got pretty lucky with just a handful of delays Monday, but the airport had 30 cancellations over the weekend.

TSA Hiring Security Officers

The Transportation Security Administration will have a recruitment table at the Mechanicsville Public Library to discuss the hiring process for security workers.

The table will be staffed from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

There are full-time and part-time openings, with salaries starting at $17.55 per hour, for positions at the Richmond International Airport. There will be pay increase opportunities after six months.

Primary Day in Virginia

On Tuesday, Republican primary voters will pick their nominees in the two districts expected to be the most competitive in November: the Virginia Beach-anchored, military-heavy 2nd District and the new-look 7th District, which shifted north from the Richmond suburbs and is now based mostly in Prince William, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

With inflation high and President Joe Biden’s approval numbers low, Republicans see a chance to win back some or all of the three congressional seats they lost in the anti-Trump wave of 2018.

Boy Killed in Blackstone Fire

First responders continue investigating a house fire in Blackstone on Sunday that killed a 2-year-old boy.

According to the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the fire on the corner of Luke and North Hardy streets at 12:10 p.m.

Neighbors say they could see a large cloud of black smoke from outside their windows followed by a chaotic scene.

“I was kind of scared, and I didn’t know what was going on. And then, all of a sudden, I walked outside, and I saw this blazing fire, and then I saw everybody coming down and everybody screaming and yelling,” Namian Brown, a neighbor, said. “Then I saw the dad crying that his baby was inside.”

