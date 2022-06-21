Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Missing teen may have been lured away by someone she met online, officials say

Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen June 14.
Kaylee Jones, 16, was last seen June 14.(Carroll County Sheriff's Office)
By Crystal Bui and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) – A 16-year-old girl from Atlanta is missing, and police said she may have been lured away by someone she met online.

Kaylee Jones, 16, hasn’t been seen in a week. Her parents, along with authorities, believe she may be with someone she met through an app.

Daniel and Brenda Jones, Kaylee’s parents, are begging for their daughter’s return.

“It’s gut-wrenching, knowing she’s out there somewhere and not knowing where she’s at. All the worst thoughts come to our minds,” Daniel Jones said. “She is our daughter, and we desperately want her back. She is a big, huge part of us.”

Kaylee Jones is autistic, and because of that, her parents are afraid their daughter was more vulnerable to online predators.

Daniel Jones said his wife discovered Kaylee was talking to four or five males through Snapchat. It’s unclear if they were adults or also minors.

The parents said they took Kaylee’s phone away Monday, and by Wednesday morning Kaylee was gone. Without her phone with her, it’s making it more difficult to track Kaylee down.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you. I tried to … reinforce this in her mind that she cannot trust everybody that she sees,” Daniel Jones said.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said they are reviewing Kaylee’s social media records and following up with the last people she had contact with. They said they are following all tips and leads with assistance from the missing persons unit.

Kaylee is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and approximately 135 pounds. She may be wearing black sneakers or Converse shoes. She may also have a dark blue backpack with her that has a horse on the front with the word “Mazi” or “Kaylee” on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Kim Biggs at 770-830-5916 or at kbiggs@carrollsheriff.com.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Rob Lowe, known for movies like "Wayne's World" and "St. Elmo's Fire" was born in...
5 famous actors from Virginia
Music Festival at Natural Tunnel State Park (pre-COVID).
Virginia State Parks’ summer music events return
Investigators say Tavares Graham surrendered himself to authorities on Sunday morning....
2 more inmates surrender; 1 still missing from Prince George prison
Fire crews were dispatched to the fire on Luke Street at 12:10 p.m.
2-year-old boy killed in Blackstone house fire
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for 2 men in Chesterfield armed robbery

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.
Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation
Gun locks
Children’s Hospital of Richmond teaches safe gun storage
A Colorado veteran rescues an abandoned dog and gives him a new mission to help other vets.
Pit bull abandoned at park to become service dog
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., speaks during a rally near Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, June...
Senators say agreement on gun violence bill is at hand
Police are seeking anyone with information about these stolen vehicles or information on the...
Police investigate multiple vehicles stolen out of Henrico, Richmond