Hopewell names new police chief

The City of Hopewell has named Antonio “AJ” Starke as Chief of the Hopewell Police Department.
The City of Hopewell has named Antonio “AJ” Starke as Chief of the Hopewell Police Department.(City of Hopewell Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Hopewell has named Antonio “AJ” Starke Chief of the Hopewell Police Department.

Starke has served as the city’s interim police chief since Dec. 2021. As of June 17, he is officially a permanent department fixture.

“Chief Starke was a phenomenal addition to the City of Hopewell as interim Chief,” said March Altman, Hopewell City Manager. “He immediately became a community-focused leader and achieved great success in just six short months. We’re excited to welcome him to the City permanently and for his future achievements with our police department.”

He began his law enforcement career in 1991 with the Chesterfield County Police Department with 30 years of policing experience and nine years of experience as a police captain. Starke held several command positions within Chesterfield Police, including Office of Professional Standards, Personnel and Training, Special Operations and the Information Services Division.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

