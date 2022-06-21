Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Henrico Public works to host fast-track hiring event for traffic, road maintenance positions

The Henrico County Department of Public Works is hosting a free “fast-track hiring event” to...
The Henrico County Department of Public Works is hosting a free “fast-track hiring event” to highlight job opportunities with the road maintenance and traffic engineering divisions.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Department of Public Works is hosting a free “fast-track hiring event” to highlight job opportunities with the road maintenance and traffic engineering divisions.

Those seeking a job can participate in interviews and complete an application using computers onsite. Attendees should bring their resumes and driving records to streamline the hiring process.

The hiring event will take place on Wednesday, June 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Henrico Theatre on 305 E. Nine Mile Road. Click/tap here to see available job postings.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

File: Rob Lowe, known for movies like "Wayne's World" and "St. Elmo's Fire" was born in...
5 famous actors from Virginia
Music Festival at Natural Tunnel State Park (pre-COVID).
Virginia State Parks’ summer music events return
Investigators say Tavares Graham surrendered himself to authorities on Sunday morning....
2 more inmates surrender; 1 still missing from Prince George prison
Fire crews were dispatched to the fire on Luke Street at 12:10 p.m.
2-year-old boy killed in Blackstone house fire
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police search for 2 men in Chesterfield armed robbery

Latest News

Police say the man knocked on the front door of the residence before going back to his car to...
Police search for man allegedly attempting to break into Chesterfield home
Redistricting shakes up elections for voters in Virginia
Redistricting shakes up elections for voters in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin celebrated the new state budget at Tom Leonard’s Farmer’s Market in Glen...
Gov. Youngkin ceremoniously signs state budget
The City of Hopewell has named Antonio “AJ” Starke as Chief of the Hopewell Police Department.
Hopewell names new police chief