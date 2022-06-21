Henrico Public works to host fast-track hiring event for traffic, road maintenance positions

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Department of Public Works is hosting a free “fast-track hiring event” to highlight job opportunities with the road maintenance and traffic engineering divisions.

Those seeking a job can participate in interviews and complete an application using computers onsite. Attendees should bring their resumes and driving records to streamline the hiring process.

The hiring event will take place on Wednesday, June 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Henrico Theatre on 305 E. Nine Mile Road. Click/tap here to see available job postings.

