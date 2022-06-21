Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday: Severe storms possible late

Damaging straight line winds are the main threat
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday will be the first day since last week with humidity back up to summer levels. That, in combination with an approaching cold front, could fuel some strong to severe storms late in the day.

The Storm Prediction Center has Northern Virginia in the yellow (2 out of 5) slight risk zone for severe storms.

Biggest threats are in Northern Virginia. a "Slight Risk" means isolated severe storms (58+mph winds) are possible(SPC)

Unlike a typical storm threat, this storm will be coming from the north, and likely arrives very late in the day. At 4 p.m., we expect to be tracking storms forming in Pennsylvania.

Drops South into VA late Wednesday(NBC12)

By sunset, the storm threat builds into Northern Virginia, potentially holding together around sunset. As it looks now (Tuesday morning), the peak storm chance is 6-9 p.m. in the Richmond area.

Straight-line winds, heavy rain and lightning are expected and we can’t rule out a tornado warning or two.

Peak storm chance in Richmond is 7-9pm(NBC12)

Storms will likely weaken quickly shortly after sunset.

Forecast: Low humidity again Monday!