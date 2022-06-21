Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Broad Street project to start painting red Pulse bus lanes

Mayor Levar Stoney spent Tuesday morning with crews working on the red painting phase of the...
Mayor Levar Stoney spent Tuesday morning with crews working on the red painting phase of the project.(City of Richmond)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney and the Department of Public Works announced Tuesday they are moving the Pulse BRT Red Pavement project to its next phase, painting the Pulse bus lanes red.

The Department of Public Works says the project is starting sooner than expected because the asphalt paving portion was completed ahead of schedule. This phase will install red-colored pavement marking designated bus-only lanes from I-195 to 1st Street.

This $2 million project, funded through a Department of Rail and Public Transit grant, is intended to improve driver and pedestrian awareness of the dedicated bus-only lanes, reduce unauthorized use, and improve bus operations.

Mayor Stoney spent Tuesday morning with crews to help paint the bus lanes.

The pavement painting schedule is as follows:

Westbound

  • 3rd Street to Belvidere Street
  • Belvidere Street to Meadows Street
  • Meadows Street to Arthur Ashe Boulevard
  • Arthur Ashe Boulevard to I-195

Eastbound

  • I-195 to Arthur Ashe Boulevard
  • Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Meadows Street
  • Meadows Street to Belvidere Street
  • Belvidere Street to 3rd Street

The painting is expected to be completed in late August, weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

File: Rob Lowe, known for movies like "Wayne's World" and "St. Elmo's Fire" was born in...
5 famous actors from Virginia
Music Festival at Natural Tunnel State Park (pre-COVID).
Virginia State Parks’ summer music events return
Investigators say Tavares Graham surrendered himself to authorities on Sunday morning....
1 inmate surrenders, 3 still missing from Prince George prison
Fire crews were dispatched to the fire on Luke Street at 12:10 p.m.
2-year-old boy killed in Blackstone house fire
Rachel Delconte (left) and Tasha Moore (right) were arrested on June 14 by staff at the jail...
2 women suspected of delivering drugs to Prince George jail arrested

Latest News

All lanes are closed on I-64 east in Goochland due to a crash.
Cleared: I-64 crash closes eastbound lanes in Goochland
Midday traffic on the American Legion Bridge on June 14, 2022.
Maryland’s plan to build Fairfax toll lanes is an unwelcome surprise to some Virginians
Heavy rain on Thursday night closed several roads in Goochland County.
Roads, government offices closed in Goochland after storms
Storms close roads in Goochland
Roads closed in Goochland after storms