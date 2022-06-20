Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach

A Knoxville woman drowned at Oak Island on Tuesday, according to Oak Island Spokesperson Michael Scott Emory.
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A woman from Tennessee drowned during an anniversary trip to a beach in North Carolina last week.

Oak Island spokesperson Michael Scott Emory said crews responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person in the water near a public beach access.

The person was later identified as 67-year-old Toni Watts who was on a trip with her husband for their 46th wedding anniversary, according to her daughter Joy Watts Chadwick.

“Rip current warnings were in effect at the time, but the exact cause of her going under the water is unconfirmed,” Emory told WVLT. “No drugs or alcohol were involved, and I am currently unaware of any complicating medical condition.”

Chadwick said her mother died in the water – doing what she loved.

“Though we do not know exactly what happened, we do know, with absolute certainty that she passed from a place where she’d described as being ‘Heaven on earth’ to actual Heaven,” Chadwick said.

WECT reports at least two men swam into water above their heads to bring Watts ashore.

While rescue crews don’t encourage untrained rescues, they recommend taking a flotation device such as a boogie board for any attempts.

Rip currents look like dark, seemingly calm areas between white waves.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Rob Lowe, known for movies like "Wayne's World" and "St. Elmo's Fire" was born in...
5 famous actors from Virginia
Kim L. Franklin, 55, was a neighbor of the two victims that were stabbed. Police were able to...
Neighbor arrested, charged in Chesterfield stabbing
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
4 inmates still missing from Prince George prison
Breeze Airways debuted 5 non-stop flights out of Richmond earlier this month
Thousands of flight cancelations impact Richmond couple’s return home
Music Festival at Natural Tunnel State Park (pre-COVID).
Virginia State Parks’ summer music events return

Latest News

President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday
President Joe Biden said in Rehobeth Beach, Delaware, on Monday he's 'feeling great' after...
Biden explains bike fall: 'Got stuck'
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
4 inmates still missing from Prince George prison
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
A giant stingray, hooked last week in Cambodia, has set a new world record.
Cambodian catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish