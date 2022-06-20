VDH: COVID-19 vaccine shipments for under age 5 arriving in Virginia

Healthcare Pros
Virginia’s Health Department says shipments of COVID-19 vaccines for those under the age of five began arriving Monday and shipments will continue to arrive throughout the week.(Source: WBTV)
By Henry Graff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Health Department says shipments of COVID-19 vaccines for those under the age of five began arriving Monday, and shipments will continue to arrive throughout the week. The state estimates there are about 455,000 children in the state are eligible for a vaccine.

“So, every time we leave our house to she goes to daycare, it’s a huge risk, and so for us, we’ve been counting down the days for this moment and really, really, really, really appreciative that the opportunity is here,” said Stephanie Lynch, who is a Richmond City Councilor but also a new mother.

Their family has decided to get Charlotte vaccinated as soon as they can get an appointment for the 10-month-old.

“Many of my families with kids and many of us who are enrolled in daycare, you know that has been a top priority to try and get this vaccine disseminated to our daycare populations who are all exposed and congregated together,” said Lynch.

Pfizer’s vaccine, for those six months through four years, is a three-dose series with the first two doses administered three weeks apart and a third dose at least two months after the second dose.

“The uptake, especially immediate uptake, is smaller the younger you go down. So, we are expecting that,” said Christy Gray, Virginia State Vaccination Coordinator.

The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose series administered four weeks apart for those six months through five years. The state health department expects many people to turn to their family doctor on this one, so appointments could take time.

“This is not any adult that just happens to go along. You do have to have special experience and training in vaccinating young kids,” said Gray.

VDH says some providers may choose to offer both vaccines, while others may decide only to offer one. Local health departments will also have shots on hand, and retail pharmacies can give the vaccine to those at least 3 years old.

