Three people forced out of Colonial Heights home by fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are forced to find another place to stay after a fire destroyed a home in Colonial Heights.

Crews were called to Deerwood Drive around 1:45 a.m. Monday morning. They say the three people were already outside of the home, with heavy fire visible from outside.

Fire officials say there is damage to most of the building, which may be a total loss.

At this point, there’s no word on what may have caused the fire.

There were working smoke alarms inside the home.

