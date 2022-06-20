Healthcare Pros
Richmond gas prices drop 6.8 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

The cheapest gas station in Richmond is $4.31 per gallon Monday.(Contributed)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Richmond are declining slightly; in the last week, prices have fallen 6.8 cents per gallon, averaging $4.87 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

Gas Buddy surveyed 567 Richmond gas stations and found prices are 42.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.94 higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Richmond is $4.31 per gallon, while the most expensive is $5.49 per gallon, which is a $1.18 per gallon difference.

