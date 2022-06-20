Richmond gas prices drop 6.8 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Richmond are declining slightly; in the last week, prices have fallen 6.8 cents per gallon, averaging $4.87 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

Gas Buddy surveyed 567 Richmond gas stations and found prices are 42.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.94 higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Richmond is $4.31 per gallon, while the most expensive is $5.49 per gallon, which is a $1.18 per gallon difference.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.