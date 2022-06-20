Police search for 2 men in Chesterfield armed robbery

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for two men in connection to an armed robbery at a business.

On Monday, officers were called to the Twisted Vapor Lounge and Billiards along Chester Square Road around 4:30 p.m.

Police said two men went into the business, showed a gun and demanded money from the employee.

After getting the money, the robbers took off.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

