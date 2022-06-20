Healthcare Pros
One dead, one injured after emergency situation at Lime plant mine in Giles County

'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA
'Emergency Operation' at chemical lime plant in Giles County, VA(WVVA)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, one person is dead and another is injured. First responders received a 911 call around 4 p.m.

Upon their arrival, they were told that an excavator had been engulfed by materials inside the mine entrapping someone inside the cab of the equipment. The operator was killed. The cab of equipment had been knocked on its side and engulfed by the materials inside the mine.

Another worker sustained minor lime chemical burns from attempting to rescue the equipment operator. That individual was treated and released by EMS at the scene. Both individuals are employees of Gillmann Services Inc., a contractor that is operating at the facility. All other mine personnel were safe and accounted for.

All first responders cleared the scene at 6:44 pm. The mine will remain shut down while the incident is under investigation.

EARLIER STORY: According to WVVA, two people were injured.

According to Giles County Emergency Services, a berm used to divert water shifted at the site. An excavator operator is in a mine that has been shut down.

No one is trapped and everyone has been accounted for.

ORIGINAL STORY: A handful of agencies are on scene for an emergency situation at the Lhoist Chemical Lime Plant in Ripplemead.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office says more details are expected to be released once the situation is over.

Check back with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

