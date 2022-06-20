Healthcare Pros
Monday Forecast: Third straight day with extra low humidity and lots of sun

Today is the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week with a return to normal summer weather soon
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another bonus day for Central Virginia with normal heat and humidity returning by mid-week

Monday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Mostly sunny with low humidity. High around 80. A continuation of this weekend’s weather.

Tuesday: 1st day of Summer on the Calendear. Solstice is at 5:13am. Partly sunny and turning a little more humid. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and hot with scattered afternoon and evening storms possible. Could be some slow-moving downpours on our best rain chance of the week. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

