Marcos Pizza, Salvation Army partner for Angel Tree’s ‘Christmas in July’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Marcos Pizza and the Salvation Army of Central Virginia are partnering to sponsor Christmas in July, an extension of the Angel Tree program that provides Christmas gifts for needy children.

During July, community members can choose angels, children ages 0 through 13, from Angel Trees in all Marco’s Pizza central Virginia locations and make donations to the Salvation Army of Central Virginia in exchange for Marco’s Pizza coupons and free pizza.

With the costs of food, gas, and housing increasing, the affordability of Christmas is all the more challenging for families.

“We know the individuals in our community who were already struggling financially are being impacted the most by the ongoing changes to our economy. While our programs and services uplift those in need 365 days a year, we have the unique opportunity to transform the financial burden of buying Christmas gifts into a time of joy and wonder, and we are thrilled that Marco’s Pizza has joined us in that effort,” said Area Commander of The Salvation Army, Captain Jason Burns.

Gifts can be taken to Marco’s Pizza or The Salvation Army of Central Virginia on 2 West Grace Street in downtown Richmond.

