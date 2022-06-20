Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Marcos Pizza, Salvation Army partner for Angel Tree’s ‘Christmas in July’

In July, people can choose an angel from Angel Trees in all Marco’s Pizza locations for free pizza and coupons
Marcos Pizza and the Salvation Army of Central Virginia are partnering up to sponsor Christmas...
Marcos Pizza and the Salvation Army of Central Virginia are partnering up to sponsor Christmas in July, an extension of the Angel Tree program that provides Christmas gifts for children in need.(PRNewswire)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Marcos Pizza and the Salvation Army of Central Virginia are partnering to sponsor Christmas in July, an extension of the Angel Tree program that provides Christmas gifts for needy children.

During July, community members can choose angels, children ages 0 through 13, from Angel Trees in all Marco’s Pizza central Virginia locations and make donations to the Salvation Army of Central Virginia in exchange for Marco’s Pizza coupons and free pizza.

During all of July, community members can choose Angels from the Angel Trees in all Marcos...
During all of July, community members can choose Angels from the Angel Trees in all Marcos Pizza restaurants in central Virginia for pizza coupons and free pizza.(MP RVA Development)

With the costs of food, gas, and housing increasing, the affordability of Christmas is all the more challenging for families.

“We know the individuals in our community who were already struggling financially are being impacted the most by the ongoing changes to our economy. While our programs and services uplift those in need 365 days a year, we have the unique opportunity to transform the financial burden of buying Christmas gifts into a time of joy and wonder, and we are thrilled that Marco’s Pizza has joined us in that effort,” said Area Commander of The Salvation Army, Captain Jason Burns.

Gifts can be taken to Marco’s Pizza or The Salvation Army of Central Virginia on 2 West Grace Street in downtown Richmond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

File: Rob Lowe, known for movies like "Wayne's World" and "St. Elmo's Fire" was born in...
5 famous actors from Virginia
Kim L. Franklin, 55, was a neighbor of the two victims that were stabbed. Police were able to...
Neighbor arrested, charged in Chesterfield stabbing
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
4 inmates still missing from Prince George prison
Breeze Airways debuted 5 non-stop flights out of Richmond earlier this month
Thousands of flight cancelations impact Richmond couple’s return home
Music Festival at Natural Tunnel State Park (pre-COVID).
Virginia State Parks’ summer music events return

Latest News

Jimmy Dead Theater Center in Chester
'Heart of Ireland dancers' perform Saturday, 7 p.m.
Richmond SPCA is located at 2519 Hermitage Rd.
SPCA Pet of the Week
Malvern Hill Battlefield
Battlefield Park commemorates 160th anniversary of Battle at Malvern Hill
Music Festival at Natural Tunnel State Park (pre-COVID).
Virginia State Parks’ summer music events return