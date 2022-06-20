Lawmakers pass budget amendment for Petersburg casino study

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond won’t get another chance at a casino for now.

Lawmakers met last week to go over amendments to the state budget, which included a provision for a study that would look into the revenue a state casino could generate in Petersburg.

It blocks Richmond from holding another referendum until November 2023, despite a judge granting the city’s request to put the Urban ONE Casino + Resort back on the ballot this year.

The city has not ruled out litigation against the amendment.

