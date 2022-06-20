Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Lawmakers pass budget amendment for Petersburg casino study

Slot machines
Slot machines(Prayitno / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond won’t get another chance at a casino for now.

Lawmakers met last week to go over amendments to the state budget, which included a provision for a study that would look into the revenue a state casino could generate in Petersburg.

It blocks Richmond from holding another referendum until November 2023, despite a judge granting the city’s request to put the Urban ONE Casino + Resort back on the ballot this year.

The city has not ruled out litigation against the amendment.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

File: Rob Lowe, known for movies like "Wayne's World" and "St. Elmo's Fire" was born in...
5 famous actors from Virginia
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
1 inmate surrenders, 3 still missing from Prince George prison
Kim L. Franklin, 55, was a neighbor of the two victims that were stabbed. Police were able to...
Neighbor arrested, charged in Chesterfield stabbing
Breeze Airways debuted 5 non-stop flights out of Richmond earlier this month
Thousands of flight cancelations impact Richmond couple’s return home
Music Festival at Natural Tunnel State Park (pre-COVID).
Virginia State Parks’ summer music events return

Latest News

On Tuesday, Republican primary voters will pick their nominees in the two districts expected to...
Va. GOP set to pick midterm nominees in swing districts
Virginia Senate convenes to discuss vote on Governor Youngkin's budget proposals.
Lawmakers reject restrictions on Medicaid-funded abortions, gas tax holiday
Virginia lawmakers vote on budget proposals
Virginia lawmakers vote on budget proposals
Governor Youngkin has proposed an additional $22.5 million in both Fiscal Year 23 and 24 to...
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces more than $37.5M in criminal justice grant funding