Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Cross remains standing after church is destroyed in fire

The cross that held prayer requests in the church's sanctuary was still standing after the fire.
The cross that held prayer requests in the church's sanctuary was still standing after the fire.(Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A cross was the only thing left standing in the rubble after a church in Texas burned to the ground Friday.

According to the Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department, the Balsora Baptist Church sanctuary’s roof collapsed while firefighters were inside the building.

Several firefighters were treated by Wise County EMS on the scene.

The fire department said church sanctuaries make them prone to collapse because of the large open space.

“The cross that held our prayer request in the sanctuary was still standing!” the church said in a post on Facebook.

Despite the damage, the congregation still gathered Sunday morning for an outdoor service.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Rob Lowe, known for movies like "Wayne's World" and "St. Elmo's Fire" was born in...
5 famous actors from Virginia
Kim L. Franklin, 55, was a neighbor of the two victims that were stabbed. Police were able to...
Neighbor arrested, charged in Chesterfield stabbing
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
4 inmates still missing from Prince George prison
Breeze Airways debuted 5 non-stop flights out of Richmond earlier this month
Thousands of flight cancelations impact Richmond couple’s return home
Music Festival at Natural Tunnel State Park (pre-COVID).
Virginia State Parks’ summer music events return

Latest News

President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday
President Joe Biden said in Rehobeth Beach, Delaware, on Monday he's 'feeling great' after...
Biden explains bike fall: 'Got stuck'
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
4 inmates still missing from Prince George prison
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
A giant stingray, hooked last week in Cambodia, has set a new world record.
Cambodian catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish