Child killed in Blackstone house fire

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WWBT) - A child was killed in a house fire in Blackstone on Sunday.

Fire crews were dispatched to the fire on Luke Street at 12:10 p.m.

The Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department also addressed its response time in a post on Facebook, giving the following timeline from dispatch:

0:27 First Officer Marked enroute to the Station

1:29 Sergeant marked enroute to the scene

3:14 Sergeant marked on location and established command

4:21 Engine-3 marked enroute with full Crew

5:12 Engine-5 marked enroute with a Crew of 4

7:18 Engine5 marked on-scene

The fire department also said that Engine-3 did not mark on-scene but did arrive before Engine-5 and was establishing water supply and pulling attack lines before Engine-5′s arrival.

The fire department posted the following statement, saying in part:

“FEMA has a response standard for Career departments to have an Engine on scene within 4 minutes from dispatch. These are departments that have members in quarters and waiting for an emergency. We are an all-VOLUNTEER agency and all of us responded from home, majority living outside of the Town of Blackstone, drove to the station, donned our gear, jumped on a fire truck and responded to the scene.

“While we all wish we could have been there sooner, and able so save a child’s life, we did our best to provide a timely response. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family affected by this tragedy.”

Additional information wasn’t immediately released. NBC12 is working to learn more.

