Child killed in Blackstone house fire

A child was killed in a house fire in Blackstone on Sunday.
A child was killed in a house fire in Blackstone on Sunday.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSTONE, Va. (WWBT) - A child was killed in a house fire in Blackstone on Sunday.

Fire crews were dispatched to the fire on Luke Street at 12:10 p.m.

The Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department also addressed its response time in a post on Facebook, giving the following timeline from dispatch:

  • 0:27 First Officer Marked enroute to the Station
  • 1:29 Sergeant marked enroute to the scene
  • 3:14 Sergeant marked on location and established command
  • 4:21 Engine-3 marked enroute with full Crew
  • 5:12 Engine-5 marked enroute with a Crew of 4
  • 7:18 Engine5 marked on-scene

The fire department also said that Engine-3 did not mark on-scene but did arrive before Engine-5 and was establishing water supply and pulling attack lines before Engine-5′s arrival.

The fire department posted the following statement, saying in part:

“FEMA has a response standard for Career departments to have an Engine on scene within 4 minutes from dispatch. These are departments that have members in quarters and waiting for an emergency. We are an all-VOLUNTEER agency and all of us responded from home, majority living outside of the Town of Blackstone, drove to the station, donned our gear, jumped on a fire truck and responded to the scene.

“While we all wish we could have been there sooner, and able so save a child’s life, we did our best to provide a timely response. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family affected by this tragedy.”

Additional information wasn’t immediately released. NBC12 is working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

