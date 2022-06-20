Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

5 Richmond-area elementary schools win thousands in Papa John’s contest

Echo Lake Elementary secured the first place prize of $10,000 in the Dollars4Dough4.0...
Echo Lake Elementary secured the first place prize of $10,000 in the Dollars4Dough4.0 competition.(PJ United)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Four Henrico County elementary schools and one Chesterfield County elementary school were awarded thousands of dollars from Papa John’s Dollars4Dough4.0 competition.

These schools achieved this by reaching at least 250 Papa John’s orders from teachers and students during the school year and having the highest percentage of participation based on student count. Schools received 10% back on all orders made during the school year.

Five schools in the Richmond metro area placed in the top 10 of this year’s contest. Each school was awarded the following:

  • Echo Lake Elementary in Glen Allen was awarded $10,000.
  • Springfield Park Elementary in Glen Allen was awarded $3,500.
  • Pinchbeck Elementary in Henrico was awarded $2,500.
  • Evergreen Elementary in Chesterfield was awarded $2,000.
  • Greenwood Elementary in Glen Allen was awarded $1,000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

File: Rob Lowe, known for movies like "Wayne's World" and "St. Elmo's Fire" was born in...
5 famous actors from Virginia
Kim L. Franklin, 55, was a neighbor of the two victims that were stabbed. Police were able to...
Neighbor arrested, charged in Chesterfield stabbing
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
1 inmate surrenders, 3 still missing from Prince George prison
Breeze Airways debuted 5 non-stop flights out of Richmond earlier this month
Thousands of flight cancelations impact Richmond couple’s return home
Music Festival at Natural Tunnel State Park (pre-COVID).
Virginia State Parks’ summer music events return

Latest News

Virginia’s Health Department says shipments of COVID-19 vaccines for those under the age of...
VDH: COVID-19 vaccine shipments for under age 5 arriving in Virginia
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
1 inmate surrenders, 3 still missing from Prince George prison
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season
Marcos Pizza and the Salvation Army of Central Virginia are partnering up to sponsor Christmas...
Marcos Pizza, Salvation Army partner for Angel Tree’s ‘Christmas in July’