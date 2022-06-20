5 Richmond-area elementary schools win thousands in Papa John’s contest

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Four Henrico County elementary schools and one Chesterfield County elementary school were awarded thousands of dollars from Papa John’s Dollars4Dough4.0 competition.

These schools achieved this by reaching at least 250 Papa John’s orders from teachers and students during the school year and having the highest percentage of participation based on student count. Schools received 10% back on all orders made during the school year.

Five schools in the Richmond metro area placed in the top 10 of this year’s contest. Each school was awarded the following:

Echo Lake Elementary in Glen Allen was awarded $10,000.

Springfield Park Elementary in Glen Allen was awarded $3,500.

Pinchbeck Elementary in Henrico was awarded $2,500.

Evergreen Elementary in Chesterfield was awarded $2,000.

Greenwood Elementary in Glen Allen was awarded $1,000.

