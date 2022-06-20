2 women suspected of delivering drugs to Prince George jail arrested

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two women were arrested at a jail in Prince George County after attempting to deliver drugs to the facility, police say.

On Tuesday, June 14, staff at Riverside Regional Jail noticed a suspicious car parked in an unauthorized area. They saw the driver exit the vehicle carrying a bag.

Rachel Delconte of Colonial Heights was found in the rear of the jail security fence. She attempted to flee on foot but was caught and detained by jail staff.

Staff then found Tasha Moore, also of Colonial Heights, inside the suspicious vehicle. Both women were detained until Prince George County Police arrived.

A significant amount of potentially illegal substances were found in both women’s possession. The substances were taken to the Virginia Department of Forensic Sciences Lab for testing.

Delconte and Moore were arrested and taken into custody by Prince George County Police. Both were charged with possession of narcotics. Delconte was also charged with trespassing and the unauthorized delivery of articles to prisoners.

They are both being held at Riverside Regional Jail on bond.

At this time, authorities are continuing to investigate.

