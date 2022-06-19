Virginia War Memorial ‘Hill of Heroes’ display memorializes fallen state service members

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Warm Memorial will be placing 12,000 American flags on its grounds to represent the nearly 12,000 Virginians for its “Hill of Heroes’ display.

The flags will be on display from June 24 until July 8 to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present day.

“We invite everyone to take the opportunity to come to see the Hill of Heroes,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “Seeing the thousands of American flags covering the hills surrounding the Virginia War Memorial is an exhibition that will inspire all and remind everyone of the Virginians who gave their all to protect our precious freedoms.”

More than 100 hundred volunteers from community and veteran service organizations help place the flags.

On Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Memorial will host the Hill of Heroes Family Day with crafts for children of all ages, live music, and food trucks. Soldiers from Fort Lee will be on hand to present military working dog and robotics demonstrations, virtual reality experiences, the latest military vehicles and more.

“We’ve added many new exhibits in the Paul and Phyllis Education Center and C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion over the past year. There is so much to see – especially if you haven’t visited the Memorial recently. And as always, there is no admission charge and parking is free,” Dr. Mountcastle said.

The Virginia War Memorial is at 621 S. Belvidere St in Richmond. For more information about the “Hills of Heroes” display, click/tap here or call 804-786-2060.

