Virginia State Parks’ summer music events return

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Parks are bringing back their summer music series after a COVID-19-related hiatus showcasing genres like bluegrass, jazz, gospel, country, rock and roll, symphony and contemporary.

Five of the Virginia State Park locations will feature various music throughout the year. This year, the parks music series will be as follows:

Belle Isle State Park features Music by the River

Hungry Mother State Park features Music in the Park

Pocahontas State Park features Pocahontas Premieres

Smith Mountain Lake State Park features Ray Judd’s Music in the Park

Westmoreland State Park features Music on the Cliffs

Most series start at 6 p.m. or later. The park concerts are free, but parking fees are required at all locations.

“We are excited to share the music with the community again,” said Belle Isle State Park Manager Katie Shepard. “Music is a great way to unwind, relax, dance and showcase local musicians. Our Music by the River series provides a laid-back style that will make you feel right at home and one of our local musicians just might introduce you to your next favorite tune. So grab your lawn chair, pack a picnic dinner, and come enjoy the diversity of shows.”

Each park location offers unique views for the free concerts.

“James River State Park offers campers live music, s’mores and lemonade this summer for a welcoming campfire gathering and this gives first-time and returning guests a chance to connect with their neighbors,” said James River State Park Manager Adam Bresenhan. “Music is good for the soul and helps bring people together.”

