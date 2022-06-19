Richmonders celebrate Juneteenth: Richmond artists create Google’s Juneteenth doodle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Today is the newest federal holiday, Juneteenth. The day celebrates when black Americans were freed from slavery in Galveston, Texas in 1865. Juneteenth was first recognized as a federal holiday last year but because of the pandemic, celebrations were limited. Richmonders were out celebrating in full force this year with events across the area.

Hardywood Brewery was packed with people for its first Juneteenth event highlighting black excellence through small business vendors from the black community, music and food.

“We have DJ’s, we have face paintings we have paint and sip going on we have a lot of activities and the crowd is having a great time,” said event organizer Tory Gilbert.

The goal of the event was to teach people about the origins of the holiday while also honoring what it stands for.

“Hardywood was very conscientious about bringing us in, well we brung them in, and they were very conscientious about being cognizant of being respectful and letting us be the guides to this,” explained Roosevelt Taylor who also helped organize the event at Hardywood.

This year, Richmond is celebrating the holiday in a special way. A father and son artist duo from the River City, Jerome and Jeromyah Jones, created the doodle featured on Google’s homepage for Juneteenth.

“That doesn’t just represent us but African Americans as a whole and just thinking about what we’ve been through and how far we’ve come,” Jeromyah Jones said.

The two started working on the doodle in February. The piece represents the Black family while showcasing the meaning behind the Juneteenth holiday.

“If you could give it a title we would call it painting in the footsteps of our freedom when we make the footsteps of our ancestors visible we do that so that the descendants will make the history livable,” Jerome Jones stated.

If you want to check out some of Jeromyah and Jerome’s other artwork you can visit their website at www.jeromewjonesjr.com or Instagram under the handle @jeromyahjones.

