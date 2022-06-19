Police identify, arrest neighbor suspected of stabbing 2 in Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police have identified and arrested the man allegedly responsible for stabbing two people in their home on Wednesday evening.

Police cars were lined up in the 10400 block of Marbleridge Street following a report of a stabbing around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.

When officers got to the scene, they found two men with life-threatening stab wounds. According to police, both men were still in the hospital. One is reported to be in stable condition and the other man is in stable-but-critical condition.

A witness worked with officers to create a sketch of the suspect, a Black man, about 6′2″ tall with a stocky building. He is balding, has facial hair and wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt.

Police released a sketch of the suspect.sk (Chesterfield Police)

On Saturday, June 18 police executed a search warrant and arrested 55-year-old Kim L. Franklin, a resident of the neighborhood where the stabbing occurred. Franklin was charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two felony counts of stabbing/cutting and one county of burglary.

Kim L. Franklin, 55, of the 10400 block of Marbleridge Court was arrested and charged on Saturday, June 18. (Chesterfield County Police Department)

Police say it is still unknown whether the victims knew Franklin.

He is currently being held in the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about this incident to contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

