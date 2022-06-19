Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police identify, arrest neighbor suspected of stabbing 2 in Chesterfield home

Kim L. Franklin, 55, was a neighbor of the two victims that were stabbed. Police were able to...
Kim L. Franklin, 55, was a neighbor of the two victims that were stabbed. Police were able to identify him after releasing a sketch of the man.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police have identified and arrested the man allegedly responsible for stabbing two people in their home on Wednesday evening.

Police cars were lined up in the 10400 block of Marbleridge Street following a report of a stabbing around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.

When officers got to the scene, they found two men with life-threatening stab wounds. According to police, both men were still in the hospital. One is reported to be in stable condition and the other man is in stable-but-critical condition.

Police release sketch of man suspected of stabbing 2 people at Chesterfield home

A witness worked with officers to create a sketch of the suspect, a Black man, about 6′2″ tall with a stocky building. He is balding, has facial hair and wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt.

Police released a sketch of the suspect.sk
Police released a sketch of the suspect.sk(Chesterfield Police)

On Saturday, June 18 police executed a search warrant and arrested 55-year-old Kim L. Franklin, a resident of the neighborhood where the stabbing occurred. Franklin was charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two felony counts of stabbing/cutting and one county of burglary.

Kim L. Franklin, 55, of the 10400 block of Marbleridge Court was arrested and charged on...
Kim L. Franklin, 55, of the 10400 block of Marbleridge Court was arrested and charged on Saturday, June 18.(Chesterfield County Police Department)

Police say it is still unknown whether the victims knew Franklin.

He is currently being held in the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about this incident to contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Breeze Airways debuted 5 non-stop flights out of Richmond earlier this month
Thousands of flight cancelations impact Richmond couple’s return home
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
4 inmates missing from prison in Hopewell
The storm had an estimated width of 100 yards and winds of 90 mph.
3 confirmed tornadoes from Thursday evening’s severe storms
Prosecutors say the woman continued filing for pandemic unemployment benefits from May 2020...
Virginia salon owner pleads guilty to defrauding government
Henrico police are investigating several incidents where cars were stolen on Thursday.
Henrico police investigate vehicle thefts

Latest News

People gathered at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture for a walkathon to teach people...
'Save soil' walkathon pushes for soil conservation
Beagles enclosed in kennels at a breeding facility owned by Envigo in Cumberland, Virginia....
Beagle breeding facility shutting down over violations will be allowed to sell 500 dogs
Activists say that saving soil will ultimately impact us. Without soil conservation, the food...
‘Save Soil’ Walkathon pushes for soil conservation
All lanes are closed on I-64 east in Goochland due to a crash.
Cleared: I-64 crash closes eastbound lanes in Goochland