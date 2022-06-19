Man hospitalized after Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are currently responding to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

The police department tweeted at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, that officers were responding to reports of a shooting near the 2700 block of Byron Street.

Just ten minutes later, Henrico Police said one adult man was shot and sent to the hospital for injuries sustained.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

