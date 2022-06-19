Healthcare Pros
Henrico police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

The girl’s loved ones says they are “concerned about her well-being”
Samantha Shea Neilsen was last seen in Glen Allen on Thursday, June 16.
Samantha Shea Neilsen was last seen in Glen Allen on Thursday, June 16.(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department is looking to the public for help finding a 15-year-old seen last Thursday.

Samantha Shea Neilsen was last seen on June 16 in Glen Allen. She is described as having long brown hair with brown eyes, standing at 5′4″ and weighing approximately 115 lbs. She also has scars on her knees and legs.

Samantha’s friends and family say they are concerned about her well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000.

