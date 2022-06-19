FATHER’S DAY FORECAST: Another Amazing Day on the Way!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A gorgeous weekend of weather continues today!

Sunday: Lots of sunshine, a northwest breeze with low humidity. Highs around 80.

Monday: Partly to Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, turning hotter and a bit more humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 90.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny and hot with isolated afternoon and evening storms possible.. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. A stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.