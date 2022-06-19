Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

FATHER’S DAY FORECAST: Another Amazing Day on the Way!

By Ros Runner
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A gorgeous weekend of weather continues today!

Sunday: Lots of sunshine, a northwest breeze with low humidity. Highs around 80.

Monday: Partly to Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, turning hotter and a bit more humid. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 90.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny and hot with isolated afternoon and evening storms possible.. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. A stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Breeze Airways debuted 5 non-stop flights out of Richmond earlier this month
Thousands of flight cancelations impact Richmond couple’s return home
The storm had an estimated width of 100 yards and winds of 90 mph.
3 confirmed tornadoes from Thursday evening’s severe storms
Prosecutors say the woman continued filing for pandemic unemployment benefits from May 2020...
Virginia salon owner pleads guilty to defrauding government
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
4 inmates missing from prison in Hopewell
Henrico police are investigating several incidents where cars were stolen on Thursday.
Henrico police investigate vehicle thefts

Latest News

Forecast: Another gorgeous day for Sunday!
Gorgeous weekend with low humidity and sunshine!
Saturday Forecast: Beautiful weekend with low humidity!
The storm had an estimated width of 100 yards and winds of 90 mph.
3 confirmed tornadoes from Thursday evening’s severe storms
Damaging wind and hail will be the main concerns
First Alert Weather Day: Severe threat ends