Battlefield Park commemorates 160th anniversary of Battle at Malvern Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond National Battlefield Park is commemorating the 160th anniversary of the Seven Days’ Battle at Malvern Hill with ranger-led walking tours.

On Saturday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Park Rangers will be at Malvern Hill to greet visitors, answer questions about the battle and point out sites of interest. The ranger-led tours will be offered at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The 10:30 a.m. tour entitled “What Could Go Wrong? Take That Hill” and the 1:30 p.m. tour entitled “To Charge with a Yell: The Battle of Malvern Hill” will explore the tactical maneuvers of the Union and Confederate forces and how this battle affected the course of the Civil War.

The Battle of Malvern Hill marked the end of the Seven Days Battles. They were fought near Richmond in the summer of 1862. The battle was a tactile victory for the Union, but Richmond remained the Confederacy’s capital.

Malvern Hill Battlefield is at 9175 Willis Church Road in Richmond. For more information, click/tap here or call the Richmond National Battlefield Park at 804-226-1981.

