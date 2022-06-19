Healthcare Pros
5 famous actors from Virginia

File: Rob Lowe, known for movies like "Wayne's World" and "St. Elmo's Fire" was born in...
File: Rob Lowe, known for movies like "Wayne's World" and "St. Elmo's Fire" was born in Charlottesville.(KVLY)
By Stacker
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Virginia from IMDb’s most popular list.

Rob Lowe

Born: Charlottesville, Virginia (3/17/1964)

Known for:

  • Billy Hicks in “St. Elmo’s Fire” (1985)
  • Sodapop Curtis in “The Outsiders” (1983)
  • Benjamin Oliver in “Wayne’s World” (1992)

Patrick Wilson

Born: Norfolk, Virginia (7/3/1973)

Known for:

  • Raoul in “The Phantom of the Opera” (2004)
  • Jeff Kohlver in “Hard Candy” (2005)
  • Josh Lambert in “Insidious” (2010)

Jason Sudeikis

Born: Fairfax, Virginia (9/18/1975)

Known for:

  • Ted Lasso in “Ted Lasso” (2020-2022)
  • Oscar in “Colossal” (2016)
  • David Clark in “We’re the Millers” (2013)

Jesse L. Martin

Born: Rocky Mount, Virginia (1/18/1969)

Known for:

  • Tom Collins in “Rent” (2005)
  • Detective Ed Green in “Law & Order” (1999-2008)
  • Producer in “The Letter Carrier” (2016′)

Tim Reid

Born: Norfolk, Virginia (12/19/1944)

Known for:

  • Venus Flytrap in “WKRP in Cincinnati” (1978-1982)
  • Ray Campbell in “Sister, Sister” (1994-1999)
  • Producer in “Once Upon a Time... When We Were Colored” (1995)

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

