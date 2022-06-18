Thousands of flight cancelations impact Richmond couple’s return home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The travel chaos continues for many heading out this holiday weekend after more than 1,300 flights were canceled on Friday alone.

Two of those travelers left scrambling for a backup plan were Thomas Ewers and his wife, who traveled to San Francisco through Breeze Airways for a friend’s wedding.

Earlier this month, Breeze announced five new non-stop flights to destinations like San Francisco, a trip Ewers said he decided to hop on board with.

The couple left Wednesday with plans to return on Saturday, but Thursday night, they received an email that their return home had been canceled without explaining why.

“The only thing we were told to do was to look at the Breeze app,” Ewers said. “Which advised us we could change our flight to the next Breeze flight back to Richmond, which was next Saturday.”

According to Breeze’s flight schedule, flights only leave Richmond on Wednesdays and then return from San Francisco on Saturdays.

Ewers said getting a hold of customer service about the cancellation seemed impossible, and the only way to contact the airline was through email or Facebook messenger.

He eventually was able to find a return flight home through another airline but is paying triple the amount for what his original flight home was.

“So, our return flight home just for my wife and me is about $1,600,” Ewers said.

Ewers is calling himself lucky because he’ll still be able to make it back to Richmond Saturday night, but his friends who flew out to the wedding will have to wait a little longer.

“Some are not leaving until Sunday now, so they’re staying an extra day, and others are leaving Sunday but are not even returning until Monday morning,” Ewers said.

NBC12 reached out to Breeze Airways, who said the cancelation was due to crew restraints and that they were working with Ewers on handling the issue.

The Richmonder said that while Breeze may seem to offer convenient and affordable flights, he’ll be researching more before flying again this summer.

“Weigh the pros and cons of each airline. Knowing that Breeze only offers certain travel days to and from the destination, and then if they get canceled, then we are kind of stuck,” Ewers said.

According to the airline’s website, the same flight for next week is still scheduled as planned.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.