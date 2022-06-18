Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘Save Soil’ Walkathon pushes for soil conservation

People gathered at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture for a walkathon to teach people about the importance of soil conservation.
Activists say that saving soil will ultimately impact us. Without soil conservation, the food...
Activists say that saving soil will ultimately impact us. Without soil conservation, the food crisis, water scarcity, biodiversity and climate change are intensified.(WWBT)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People gathered at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture for a walkathon to ‘save our soil.’ A walkathon to teach people about the importance of soil conservation.

According to a United Nations convention, one acre of soil turns to desert every second. The Save Soil movement says that 52% of cultivatable soil is degraded. They’re pushing for people to take action with over 60 rallies across Latin America, Canada and the United States this weekend.

Activists say the soil is in danger of becoming sand. It needs more organic matter like plant and animal waste to stop this from happening.

”Sand cannot retain water and how could you have life if you do not have rich soil, organic soil,” said Ruchi Gupta, Richmond Save Soil Walkathon organizer.

The goal of the global movement is to save soil by pushing for policies that would make this possible. Some policies include having a minimum of 3-6% organic content in agricultural soil and carbon credit systems through industries and businesses.

“I want to see people connect with agriculture as much as they can,” explained soil scientist Cameron Bermand. “So many farmers across the country are being spread thin and ending up with huge amounts of acreage that they can’t manage without intense tillage and machinery disturbance,”

Activists say that saving soil will ultimately impact us. Without soil conservation, the food crisis, water scarcity, biodiversity and climate change intensify.

“We’re trying to raise everybody’s awareness across the world [about] what is going on with our soil which will again affect our children and future generations,” said Bosha Nelson, soil conservation activist.

The Save Soil movement will be holding a rally in Washington, DC, on Sunday at Constitution Gardens, starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The storm had an estimated width of 100 yards and winds of 90 mph.
3 confirmed tornadoes from Thursday evening’s severe storms
Prosecutors say the woman continued filing for pandemic unemployment benefits from May 2020...
Virginia salon owner pleads guilty to defrauding government
Police released a sketch of the suspect.sk
Police release sketch of man suspected of stabbing 2 people at Chesterfield home
Several children were sent to the hospital after the incident on June 15, 2022.
Investigators determine cause of chemical incident at Chesterfield pool that sent multiple people to hospital
Damaging wind and hail will be the main concerns
First Alert Weather Day: Severe threat ends

Latest News

Beagles enclosed in kennels at a breeding facility owned by Envigo in Cumberland, Virginia....
Beagle breeding facility shutting down over violations will be allowed to sell 500 dogs
All lanes are closed on I-64 east in Goochland due to a crash.
Cleared: I-64 crash closes eastbound lanes in Goochland
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
4 inmates missing from prison in Hopewell
The storm had an estimated width of 100 yards and winds of 90 mph.
3 confirmed tornadoes from Thursday evening’s severe storms