Saturday Forecast: Beautiful weekend with low humidity!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gorgeous weekend with low humidity and sunshine!

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and not as hot with lower humidity! Highs near 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy with low humidity. Lows in mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 90.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny and hot with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

