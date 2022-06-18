Beagle breeding facility shutting down over violations will be allowed to sell 500 dogs

A federal judge will allow Envigo — which is shutting down a controversial dog-breeding facility in Cumberland County under pressure from federal regulators because of a string of animal welfare violations— to sell more than 500 dogs to labs over the objections of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal attorneys seeking an injunction to enforce the terms of the act had argued that Envigo, which breeds the beagles for medical research, should be prohibited from selling the dogs since its had violated the terms of its license issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“While extraordinary relief is warranted to address defendant’s failure to meet its obligations under the AWA and to protect the animals at the Cumberland facility from further harm, equitable considerations do not justify an order that would prevent defendant from fulfilling its existing contracts,” U.S. District Judge Norman Moon wrote in an order granting the injunction.

In May, after years of violations and legislative debate in Virginia, including new regulations passed by the legislature this year, federal agents seized hundreds of dogs and puppies found to be “in acute distress.”

