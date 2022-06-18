Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Beagle breeding facility shutting down over violations will be allowed to sell 500 dogs

Beagles enclosed in kennels at a breeding facility owned by Envigo in Cumberland, Virginia....
Beagles enclosed in kennels at a breeding facility owned by Envigo in Cumberland, Virginia. Federal regulators and animal welfare groups have uncovered critical violations within the facility, including hundreds of puppy deaths with no causes listed.(People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)
By Robert Zullo and Kate Masters
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A federal judge will allow Envigo — which is shutting down a controversial dog-breeding facility in Cumberland County under pressure from federal regulators because of a string of animal welfare violations— to sell more than 500 dogs to labs over the objections of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal attorneys seeking an injunction to enforce the terms of the act had argued that Envigo, which breeds the beagles for medical research, should be prohibited from selling the dogs since its had violated the terms of its license issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“While extraordinary relief is warranted to address defendant’s failure to meet its obligations under the AWA and to protect the animals at the Cumberland facility from further harm, equitable considerations do not justify an order that would prevent defendant from fulfilling its existing contracts,” U.S. District Judge Norman Moon wrote in an order granting the injunction.

In May, after years of violations and legislative debate in Virginia, including new regulations passed by the legislature this year, federal agents seized hundreds of dogs and puppies found to be “in acute distress.”

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >

Copyright 2022 WWBT/Virginia Mercury. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The storm had an estimated width of 100 yards and winds of 90 mph.
3 confirmed tornadoes from Thursday evening’s severe storms
Prosecutors say the woman continued filing for pandemic unemployment benefits from May 2020...
Virginia salon owner pleads guilty to defrauding government
Police released a sketch of the suspect.sk
Police release sketch of man suspected of stabbing 2 people at Chesterfield home
Several children were sent to the hospital after the incident on June 15, 2022.
Investigators determine cause of chemical incident at Chesterfield pool that sent multiple people to hospital
Damaging wind and hail will be the main concerns
First Alert Weather Day: Severe threat ends

Latest News

Activists say that saving soil will ultimately impact us. Without soil conservation, the food...
‘Save Soil’ Walkathon pushes for soil conservation
All lanes are closed on I-64 east in Goochland due to a crash.
Cleared: I-64 crash closes eastbound lanes in Goochland
(From left to right) Inmates Corey Branch, Travares Graham, Lamonte Willis and Kareem Shaw were...
4 inmates missing from prison in Hopewell
The storm had an estimated width of 100 yards and winds of 90 mph.
3 confirmed tornadoes from Thursday evening’s severe storms