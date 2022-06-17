Healthcare Pros
EF1 tornado damages 16 homes in Goochland

The storm had an estimated width of 100 yards and winds of 90 mph.
The storm had an estimated width of 100 yards and winds of 90 mph.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that an EF1 tornado struck Goochland County, damaging 16 homes Thursday evening.

The storm had an estimated width of 100 yards and winds of 90 mph.

Goochland County has several resources available for anyone impacted by the storm:

  • Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to assist citizens: call 804-556-5678 if you need assistance or to report storm damage.
  • Goochland County Fire-Rescue is working with Building Inspections to conduct damage assessments across the county.
  • The Red Cross may be able to assist residents if the storm damage prevents them from staying in their homes. Contact the EOC, if you need assistance from the Red Cross.
  • Cooling resources are available at all Goochland Fire Stations. Residents can go to the nearest fire station to get cool and charge electronic devices.
  • All other county facilities, including convenience centers, are currently CLOSED.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

