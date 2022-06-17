Roads closed in Goochland after storms
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Heavy rain on Thursday night closed several roads in Goochland County.
Check out the full list below:
The storms also caused several power outages in the area, which caused Goochland County to delay the opening of its government offices on Friday:
For up-to-date road closures, visit 511virginia.org.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.