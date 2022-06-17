Roads closed in Goochland after storms

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Heavy rain on Thursday night closed several roads in Goochland County.

Check out the full list below:

ROADS CLOSED DUE TO YESTERDAY STORMS: GOOCHLAND

- Old River Trail: 522 & Powhatan State Park Rd

- Maidens Road: Old Courthouse Rd & Patrick Lane

-Maidens Road: 522 & Old Courthouse

- Three Bridge Road: Lee's Landing & Huguenot

- River Road: Chapel Hill & Haskin Rd@NBC12 pic.twitter.com/Wbq9hGIHK5 — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) June 17, 2022

The storms also caused several power outages in the area, which caused Goochland County to delay the opening of its government offices on Friday:

Goochland County Government Offices & Facilities will be operating on a 1 1/2-hour delay, opening at 10AM on Friday, June 17th due to road conditions and power outages from the storm Thursday.



Please monitor https://t.co/tmAWhrzVFO for any changes in status. @NBC12 @CBS6 @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/goGQSCTEuF — Goochland County, VA (@GoochlandGovtVA) June 17, 2022

For up-to-date road closures, visit 511virginia.org.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.