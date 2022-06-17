Healthcare Pros
Roads closed in Goochland after storms

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Heavy rain on Thursday night closed several roads in Goochland County.

Check out the full list below:

The storms also caused several power outages in the area, which caused Goochland County to delay the opening of its government offices on Friday:

For up-to-date road closures, visit 511virginia.org.

