Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond Raceway names its first woman president

Lori Collier Waran will take over the role on July 11
Lori Collier Waran will take over the role on July 11.
Lori Collier Waran will take over the role on July 11.(Richmond Raceway)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A longtime media executive in Virginia has been named Richmond Raceway’s first woman president in the track’s 76-year history.

Lori Collier Waran, who was previously associate publisher at Virginia Business Magazine and publisher for Tribune Publishing, will take over the role on July 11.

“Lori is a proven executive with a track record of connecting with consumers through strategic planning and execution of events at every stop along her decorated career,” said Chip Wile, NASCAR senior vice president and chief track properties officer. “Lori has deep roots in the state of Virginia and has a great passion to deliver the best experience possible for fans when they enter the gates at Richmond Raceway.”

Waran said she’s a lifelong fan of NASCAR.

“Richmond Raceway is one of the most historic tracks in motorsports, and the fans in RVA are some of the most passionate in the entire country,” she said. “I look forward to building on the iconic fan experience already in place and continue to demonstrate to old and new fans why Richmond truly is America’s Premier Short Track.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Chesterfield Police is investigating a stabbing along Marbleridge Court near Reams Road.
‘It’s scary’: Chesterfield Police looking for suspect who stabbed two men inside Marbleridge Court home
The new LED signs are located between exit 110 (Ladysmith) and exit 130 (Route 3).
Variable speed limits to begin on 15 miles of I-95
Several children were sent to the hospital after the incident on June 15, 2022.
Multiple people taken to hospital after chemical incident at Chesterfield pool
It has been almost a year since Cynthia Williams Bey lost her husband in a boating accident....
‘I didn’t want my husband’s death to be in vain’: Henrico mom, business owner shares story after losing husband in boating accident

Latest News

Powhatan’s Parker Sloan Gatorade’s Virginia Player of the Year for boy’s soccer.
Powhatan soccer player wins Gatorade’s Virginia Player of the Year
FILE - Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, poses for photos during an...
Commanders’ Snyder won’t testify before US House committee
FILE - Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after scoring a point against Novak Djokovic, of...
US Open lets Russian tennis players in after Wimbledon ban
FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
Rivera: Del Rio apologized to Commanders players for remarks