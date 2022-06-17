Richmond Raceway names its first woman president

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A longtime media executive in Virginia has been named Richmond Raceway’s first woman president in the track’s 76-year history.

Lori Collier Waran, who was previously associate publisher at Virginia Business Magazine and publisher for Tribune Publishing, will take over the role on July 11.

“Lori is a proven executive with a track record of connecting with consumers through strategic planning and execution of events at every stop along her decorated career,” said Chip Wile, NASCAR senior vice president and chief track properties officer. “Lori has deep roots in the state of Virginia and has a great passion to deliver the best experience possible for fans when they enter the gates at Richmond Raceway.”

Waran said she’s a lifelong fan of NASCAR.

“Richmond Raceway is one of the most historic tracks in motorsports, and the fans in RVA are some of the most passionate in the entire country,” she said. “I look forward to building on the iconic fan experience already in place and continue to demonstrate to old and new fans why Richmond truly is America’s Premier Short Track.”

