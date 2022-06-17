Powhatan soccer player wins Gatorade’s Virginia Player of the Year

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Powhatan’s Parker Sloan Gatorade’s Virginia Player of the Year for boy’s soccer.

The award recognizes Sloan as the best boy’s soccer player in the state.

He scored 35 goals and doled out 17 assists this season, leading the Indians to their first state tournament appearance since 1995.

Sloan is the first Powhatan athlete to win Gatorade State Player of the Year in any sport.

In the fall, he’s heading to Charlottesville to play for UVA.

