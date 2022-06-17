Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police search for owner of lost fanny pack

The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most...
The fanny pack was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most likely illegal.(Garden City Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Idaho (CNN) – Police in Idaho are hoping to return lost property that has been found to its rightful owner, but the owner may not want to claim it.

Garden City Police are looking for the person who owns a fanny pack that was filled with a variety of drugs, paraphernalia and other items that are most likely illegal.

Police posted photos of the fanny pack on social media saying the owner can give them a call or head to their headquarters to reclaim the property.

It’s a sad day when you lose your fanny pack! We found this lost property and know that the owner is probably extremely...

Posted by Garden City Police Department - Idaho on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Chesterfield Police is investigating a stabbing along Marbleridge Court near Reams Road.
‘It’s scary’: Chesterfield Police looking for suspect who stabbed two men inside Marbleridge Court home
The new LED signs are located between exit 110 (Ladysmith) and exit 130 (Route 3).
Variable speed limits to begin on 15 miles of I-95
Several children were sent to the hospital after the incident on June 15, 2022.
Multiple people taken to hospital after chemical incident at Chesterfield pool
It has been almost a year since Cynthia Williams Bey lost her husband in a boating accident....
‘I didn’t want my husband’s death to be in vain’: Henrico mom, business owner shares story after losing husband in boating accident

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2020 file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Stocks hold steady on Wall Street at close of a brutal week
A couple whose home was swept away by the Yellowstone River speak out about their experience....
Couple whose house floated away on Yellowstone say spectators cheered
The storm had an estimated width of 100 yards and winds of 90 mph.
EF1 tornado damages 16 homes in Goochland
The near-drowning happened at a home near 127th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in El Mirage,...
Babysitter facing charge after toddler nearly drowns in bathtub, police say
Authorities arrested a 71-year-old man accused of a fatal shooting at a Alabama church....
Church shooting: Attendee subdued suspect, police say