Police release sketch of man suspected of stabbing 2 people at Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for a suspect who stabbed two men along Marbleridge Court, which is not far from Reams Road Elementary School, on Wednesday night.

Over one dozen police cars lined Marbleridge Street following a report of a stabbing around 10:30 p.m.

Two men were stabbed on Marbleridge Court late Wednesday night. (WWBT)

When officers got to the scene, they found two men with stab wounds fighting for their lives. On Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Chesterfield County Police Department said both men were still in the hospital. One is listed in stable condition and the other man is listed in stable-but-critical condition.

A third person inside the home reported that the unknown man came to the house, and when one of the victims opened the door, he was attacked and stabbed by the man. Police said the suspect also stabbed an additional victim.

Police released a sketch of the suspect, who is described by police as “a Black male, about 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall with a stocky build. He is balding and has facial hair. He was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt. He likely has wounds on his hands.”

Police released a sketch of the suspect.sk (Chesterfield Police)

Several police cruisers were parked along Marbleridge Court on Thursday morning for the investigation. NBC12 spotted officers knocking on doors around the neighborhood and forensic teams searching for evidence in front of the home.

Forensic teams from Chesterfield combed for evidence by a home along Marbleridge Court on Thursday morning. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Don Cosgrove lives a couple of doors down from where the crime scene unfolded and was shocked to hear what happened.

“We were just, you know, shocked and very, very concerned for the individuals who were involved,” he said. “It’s scary. It’s very, you know, very unnerving.”

Cosgrove has lived in the neighborhood for more than three decades.

“It’s always been just a quiet little neighborhood,” Cosgrove said.

Chesterfield Police is investigating a stabbing along Marbleridge Court near Reams Road. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

Cosgrove was home when the stabbing unfolded but didn’t hear or see anything until police started arriving at the scene.

“When I looked out, I saw, I think it was two police cars both parked kind of right in front of my house, and I thought, well, that’s kind of odd. They were getting out of their car, and they were running up the street,” Cosgrove said. “We just had a feeling that it was something, something bad.”

On Thursday morning, police officers were collecting evidence along Marbleridge Court. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

The Chesterfield County Police Department said that at this point in the investigation, there is no indication that the victims and the suspect knew each other.

As police continued to search for the suspect, Cosgrove said he would be more aware of his surroundings.

“We bought this Ring camera a couple of years ago just for a little bit more peace of mind to be able to see people coming and going in our yard,” he said. “It just kind of adds a little more uncertainty to the neighborhood.”

Police describe the suspect as a Black male, about 6 feet tall to 6 feet 2 inches tall with a stocky build. Officers said the suspect is balding, has facial hair, and was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone in the neighborhood who sees anything suspicious should call police. Residents can also expect to see additional officers patrolling the area.

If you have any information about the incident, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

