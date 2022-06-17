News to Know for June 17: Storms close roads; Va. budget amendments; Temps near 100

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Check out the top headlines as we get ready for the weekend:

Storms Close Roads in Goochland

Heavy rain on Thursday night closed several roads in Goochland County. There are also several power outages in the area, which has caused government offices to have a delayed opening.

First Alert Weather Day

More storms are possible Friday afternoon and early evening as temperatures soar to near 100 degrees. Cooler weather is expected this weekend.

Va. Lawmakers to Consider Budget Amendments

With the abortion debate more heated than ever, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is weighing in with a new amendment to limit abortions funded through Medicaid.

The amendment, dubbed Virginia’s Hyde Amendment, would prohibit tax dollars from covering abortions for fetal abnormalities or because the fetus may be born with a disability.

Juneteenth Events in Central Virginia

Check out a full list here of Juneteenth events happening across Central Virginia this weekend!

Doctors Issue Warnings About Pools

Parents are on high alert after a chemical exposure at a Chesterfield pool sent 16 children and adults to the hospital.

Those hospitalized complained of nausea, cough and shortness of breath after being at the Harpers Mill community pool. All were discharged Thursday, but the frightening situation could’ve been worse.

“With larger exposures, you can actually get some damage to your lungs - to your airways and your lungs. And in some cases, you can develop fluid in your lungs,” Dr. Ruddy Rose, the director at the Virginia Poison Center, said.

Warriors Win NBA Championship

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, holds up the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy with teammates after defeating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Steven Senne | AP)

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, topping the Boston Celtics 103-90 on Thursday night for their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points and was named the NBA Finals MVP as the Warriors claimed the franchise’s seventh championship overall.

Final Thought

“Friday sees more smiles than any other day of the workweek!” — Kate Summers

