Man suspected of slashing dozens of tires along Midlothian Turnpike arrested

Police say a Crime Solvers tip helped identify the suspect as 54-year-old Andrew G. Heywood.
Police say a Crime Solvers tip helped identify the suspect as 54-year-old Andrew G. Heywood.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified and charged a man suspected of slashing dozens of tires on Midlothian Turnpike on June 6.

“It was initially reported that 54 tires had been slashed on 23 vehicles and one trailer at three businesses” in the 8300 block of Midlothian Turnpike, the Chesterfield Police Department said in a news release on Friday. “Further investigation revealed that additional tires had been damaged at other locations in the area.”

Police say a Crime Solvers tip helped identify the suspect as 54-year-old Andrew G. Heywood of Chesterfield. Heywood was arrested on June 16 and charged with one count of felony vandalism and three counts of misdemeanor vandalism in relation to the incidents.

“I’m on my way to work, and my wife checks the cameras every morning, and she noticed on the cameras that someone had gone through and was slashing tires,” said Jerry Jacobson, the owner of One Stop Auto Repair, said after the incident.

The suspect was seen walking up to the tires and hitting them with an unknown object in the footage. The sound of the air coming out of the tire can be heard through the surveillance footage.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said One Stop Auto Repair was one of three businesses along Midlothian Turnpike that reported tire slashings. Police said Haley Toyota, next to One Stop Auto Repair, had 14 cars with slashed tires. Police also said two vehicles and a trailer at RnR Tires also had slashed tires.

A spokesperson for the Chesterfield County Police Department also said three cars had tires punctured at a nearby hotel, and one car at a nearby business also had a slashed tire.

