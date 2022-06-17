Healthcare Pros
Major League Fishing festival coming to Osborne Landing

Major League Fishing is in the Richmond area through June 19.
Major League Fishing is in the Richmond area through June 19.(KNOE)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Major League Fishing - in the region for its Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit - is hosting a festival at Osborne Landing this weekend.

“The event will feature fans meeting and getting autographs from their favorite pro anglers that compete on the Pro Circuit,” MLF said in a news release. “Children are welcome to visit the Kids Zone to meet Skye & Marshall from PAW Patrol, fish for live catfish in the Kids Fishing Pond, show off their artistic skills at the coloring stations, and much more.

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19.

The event includes vendor booths, food, prizes and several giveaways, including a new truck and a 70-inch smart TV.

MLF’s Pro Circuit event features 154 bass-fishing professionals for an award up to $135,000. This tournament is the fifth of six Pro Circuit events in 2022.

The event is hosted by Richmond Region Tourism in cooperation with the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority.



