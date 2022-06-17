Henrico police investigate vehicle thefts

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating several incidents where cars were stolen on Thursday.

Henrico officers were called on June 16 to Summer Creek Way in Henrico’s west end to recover an Acura SUV stolen from the City of Richmond.

Police said two more vehicles were stolen from nearby, the first from the 5000 block of Barnsley Terrace and the second from the 12000 block of Summer Creek Court.

Officials believe the vehicles were stolen sometime between the evening of June 15 and the early morning of June 16.

Both were later recovered near Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond.

“Detectives indicated several victims may have experienced larcenies from automobiles during this timeframe. Other evidence led detectives to obtain surveillance footage of suspects inside a Jahnke Road grocery store,” Henrico police said in a release.

Anyone with information can call Detective Valentine at 804-501-5248 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.