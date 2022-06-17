Governor Glenn Youngkin announces more than $37.5M in criminal justice grant funding

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that more than $37.5 million in grant funding was awarded to local criminal justice programs around Virginia.

The grants were awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board. This includes $6.8 million for local school resource officers (SRO) and school security officers (SSO).

Additional grant awards include funds to support local victim-witness programs, gun violence prevention programs, juvenile delinquency prevention programming and hospital-based violence prevention programming among others.

Governor Youngkin has proposed an additional $22.5 million in both Fiscal Year 23 and 24 to fund additional SRO and SSO positions in Virginia’s schools.

“The grants awarded today will provide funding for localities that fund positions and programs that help to make our schools and communities safe as well as ensuring our youth and crime victims receive the support and services they need,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These awards also reflect my commitment to make school safety my number one priority and I look forward to making available the additional funding I have proposed in the upcoming budget.”

