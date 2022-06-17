Friday Forecast: Near Record Heat plus scattered strong to severe storms 4-8pm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunny, HOT, and breezy today with a cold front triggering some strong to severe storms late afternoon/evening.

Friday: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly sunny, hot, humid and breezy. A few strong storms 4-8pm. Damaging wind and hail possible. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index: 100+ (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

FIRST ALERT: Father’s Day/Juneteenth Weekend looking great with lower humidity!

Saturday: Mostly sunny and not as hot with lower humidity. Lows in the mid to upper 60s highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in mid and upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 90

Wednesday: Partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower and storm. Lows near 70, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

