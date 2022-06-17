Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: Few strong storms Friday 4-8pm

Plus near-record heat
By Megan Wise and Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of a few strong to severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of central VA in the *slight risk* category which is a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale.

A few strong to severe storms possible during the late afternoon and evening
A few strong to severe storms possible during the late afternoon and evening(SPC)

Our main concern with any storms that do develop are going to be damaging wind gusts and hail.

Timing for these storms will be during the late afternoon and early evening which will impact the evening commute and any early outdoor dinner plans. Here’s what the storm evolution may look like-- as we track a complex of storms from Missouri this morning to VA this evening.

The HRRR model (short range model) tracking a complex of storms from Missouri this morning,...
The HRRR model (short range model) tracking a complex of storms from Missouri this morning, through the Southeast coast this evening(weathermodels.com)

It is also going to be a very hot, humid and breezy day overall. Forecast highs are in the mid 90′s. Thankfully humidity will take a little dip in the afternoon so Heat Index won’t be much higher than the air temperature. Stay cool and hydrated!

Now is a good time to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather App to get any updates and warnings right to the palm of your hand from our weather team!

