3 confirmed tornadoes from Thursday evening’s severe storms

1 EF-1 tornado and 2 EF-0 tornadoes were confirmed in Louisa, Fluvanna and Goochland counties
The storm had an estimated width of 100 yards and winds of 90 mph.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WWBT) - The National Weather Service survey teams confirmed 3 tornadoes from Thursday evening’s severe storms.

Three reports came from Louisa, Goochland and Fluvanna counties.

This report was from Mineral in Louisa county where an EF-0 was confirmed with 75mph winds.

This report of a tornado was from Fluvanna County that touched down near Kent Store. Winds were estimated at 95 mph and was confirmed as an EF-1 tornado.

The third confirmed tornado report that we have is also from Goochland and Fluvanna counties. Winds were estimated at 75 mph and had a path length of 24 miles.

This tornado was rated an EF-0.

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of trees and power lines down, and trees on vehicles and houses. There were no reported injuries.

**UPDATE - All roadways are now back open** Personnel from the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office and Goochland County...

Posted by Goochland County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 17, 2022

Goochland County has several resources available for anyone impacted by the storm:

  • Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to assist citizens: call 804-556-5678 if you need assistance or to report storm damage.
  • Goochland County Fire-Rescue is working with Building Inspections to conduct damage assessments across the county.
  • The Red Cross may be able to assist residents if the storm damage prevents them from staying in their homes. Contact the EOC, if you need assistance from the Red Cross.
  • Cooling resources are available at all Goochland Fire Stations. Residents can go to the nearest fire station to get cool and charge electronic devices.
  • All other county facilities, including convenience centers, are currently CLOSED.
This is a developing story and will be updated.

