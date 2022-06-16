Healthcare Pros
Youngkin wants gas tax holiday, other budget changes

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is seeking several dozen changes to the budget legislation...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is seeking several dozen changes to the budget legislation lawmakers sent him earlier this month, including an amendment that would suspend the state tax on gasoline for three months.
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is seeking several dozen changes to the budget legislation lawmakers sent him earlier this month, including an amendment that would suspend the state tax on gasoline for three months.

Youngkin also wants to limit the use of earned-sentence credits that allow inmates to reduce their time behind bars.

And after protests outside the Virginia homes of some U.S. Supreme Court justices, he’s proposing a new felony related to picketing and demonstrations.

The amendments were shared with reporters Wednesday, and the divided General Assembly will consider the governor’s proposals when they convene Friday.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

