Vehicle fire causes major backup on I-95N

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A vehicle fire on northbound I-95 caused major delays early Thursday afternoon in Richmond and Chesterfield County.

The incident initially closed all northbound lanes at mile marker 73.4 near the Maury Street exit. Traffic was backed up for several miles.

The incident on June 16, 2022, caused traffic to be backed up for several miles. (VDOT)

Police say the fire was caused due to equipment failure. No injuries were reported.

