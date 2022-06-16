VCU generates over $9 billion in economic for Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University and the VCU Health System generate $9.5 billion in economic impact in Virginia, according to a new report.

The report from VCU found that the university and health system also creates or supports 58,000 jobs in the state.

“The report also found that VCU and VCU Health’s economic impact within the Richmond city limits is $3.9 billion with 33,000 jobs created or supported. In the Richmond metropolitan area, the impact is $6.3 billion and 44,000 jobs,” a release said.

The report also details how VCU and VCU Health enhances economic and social well-being in the region.

“As an urban institution committed to transformative innovation, VCU is in a unique position to influence the long-term economic, social and physical health and well-being of the communities it serves,” the authors wrote. “This report attempts to answer two questions – how are we doing and how can we do better?”

To read the full report, click here.

