Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VCU generates over $9 billion in economic for Virginia

VCU Health
VCU Health(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University and the VCU Health System generate $9.5 billion in economic impact in Virginia, according to a new report.

The report from VCU found that the university and health system also creates or supports 58,000 jobs in the state.

“The report also found that VCU and VCU Health’s economic impact within the Richmond city limits is $3.9 billion with 33,000 jobs created or supported. In the Richmond metropolitan area, the impact is $6.3 billion and 44,000 jobs,” a release said.

The report also details how VCU and VCU Health enhances economic and social well-being in the region.

“As an urban institution committed to transformative innovation, VCU is in a unique position to influence the long-term economic, social and physical health and well-being of the communities it serves,” the authors wrote. “This report attempts to answer two questions – how are we doing and how can we do better?”

To read the full report, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Several children were sent to the hospital after the incident on June 15, 2022.
Multiple people taken to hospital after chemical incident at Chesterfield pool
A giant Lego figure was on display before Gov. Glenn Youngkin's announcement.
LEGO investing $1 billion in Chesterfield plant, bringing 1,760 jobs
The new LED signs are located between exit 110 (Ladysmith) and exit 130 (Route 3).
Variable speed limits to begin on 15 miles of I-95
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Chesterfield Police is investigating a stabbing along Marbleridge Court near Reams Road.
Two men injured in Chesterfield stabbing

Latest News

Chesterfield Fire & EMS released this photo of Firefighter Recruit Tyvaughn Eldridge, a...
Report details Chesterfield firefighter recruit’s cause of death
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
The Transportation Security Administration will have a recruitment table at the Mechanicsville...
TSA looking to hire security officers for Richmond International Airport
A vehicle fire shut down lanes of northbound I-95 on June 16, 2022.
Vehicle fire causes major backup on I-95N